Verify: Did a sheriff's deputy really park in a handicap spot?

Did a sheriff’s deputy really park in a handicap spot?

Yes this photo that has surfaced is real, but the spot is not actually a handicap space.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Administrative & Operational Manual

An anonymous viewer sent the WUSA9 verify team a Facebook post he came upon, wanting to know if it’s legit.

It shows what appears to be a Calvert County Sheriff's vehicle parked in a handicap accessible spot. The post goes as far to say there's a need for a new sheriff in town.

No surprise people were ticked off at police, saying no excuses for this.

To find out if it's true, our researchers went straight to the source, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

Captain David Payne gave the following statement to WUSA9:

“This picture is real, but a little misleading. The deputy went to the hospital for an emergency, while it was dark out and very few vehicles in the parking lot. The hospital is under construction and some spaces have moved around. There is not a handicap sign on any of those spaces, as required by law. It is only marked on the ground. Additionally, there is salt covering the handicap painting on the ground that is virtually invisible in the dark. The deputy was admitted, and his vehicle remained in the space when the sun came up. The painted blacktop became more visible during the day. We moved the vehicle to another space as soon as we were aware of it.”

The Sheriff’s Office sent WUSA two photos to show how the painted marking looked like late at night.

But the Sheriff's Department did get someone to move the SUV for the hospitalized deputy as soon as they became aware of the situation.

So even though the vehicle is not a legit handicap space because it doesn't have the sign in front, officers are not allowed to park in handicap accessible spots on duty.

That's not just a Maryland law, it's nationwide.

