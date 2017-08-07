VERIFY: Are naps necessary for adults to get through the workday?

Overworked businesswoman sleeping on desk (Photo: 4774344sean)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - QUESTION:

Are naps necessary for adults to get through the workday?

ANSWER:

No, naps aren't necessary and they won't counterbalance sleep depravity, but they're awesome.

SOURCES:

The Centers for Disease Control

Christine Marcella, operations manager at Recharj

Dr. Helene Emsellem, clinical professor of Neurology at George Washington University and medical director at The Center for Sleep & Wake Disorders

PROCESS:

To get to the nitty gritty on napping, we poked around at D.C.'s sleep boutique Recharj located around the corner from Pennsylvania Avenue.

Christine Marcella, operations manager of the meditation and power nap studio, explained how workers of the District are chronically tired and work-motivated. However, the negative perception of power napping during the workday is changing.

"We have a lot of leaders, a lot of CEOs, a lot of people from the higher management that come in and do this and that's kind of what we want," Marcella said. "We want those high level executives to come in so they can set the examples for the lower levels to say hey, I'm doing this, I want you to do this too."

Verify spoke with Christy Sitwell who popped in during her lunch hour for Recharj's deep sleep session.

"I've tried napping in the lobby at my office before and things like that where there's couches, but there's so many people buzzing around you and the distraction's there," Sitwell said.

Unless you are under the age of six, the Centers for Disease Control do not recommend napping midday.

Sleeping during the day can leave you groggy, because it can take up to an hour after the nap to sober up from "sleep drunkenness,"Dr. Emsellem, medical director at The Center for Sleep & Wake Disorders said.

"Naps are most powerful in the setting of acute sleep restriction on the preceding night and one can make up a bit for that and function better for a period of time after a nap," Emsellem said. "Chronically being sleep deprived is a bigger problem than an occasional nap is gonna solve."

We can verify that while napping has become more accepted in companies, such as Google, Facebook and Uber, experts don't recommend the practice.

