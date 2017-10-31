VERIFY: Are crooks lacing Halloween candy with marijuana?

QUESTION:

Are crooks in the DMV passing out marijuana-laced candy to kids on Halloween?

ANSWER:

Absolutely not, but all police departments are requesting parents to check their children's bags when they come home as a precaution.

PROCESS:

Headlines circulating Halloween night warn of chewy candies and chocolate bars laced with THC possibly being passed around to trick or treaters.

Many of the stories quote a tweet from the New Jersey Attorney General that says, "There is a significant presence of marijuana candy and other edible forms in New Jersey and nearby states."

People responded saying it's a bogus "scare tactic" intended to cause "hysteria."

WUSA9's Verify researchers spoke with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which noted two articles. In one, a 10-year-old New York boy ate a marijuana candy he found in his dad's car. In the other, a New Jersey man is accused of giving a 13-year-old some weed candy back in August.

We asked, but we were not given any examples of cases connected to Halloween.

Our researchers spoke with Lieutenant Theodore Schafer of the New Jersey State Police. Schafer said spiking candy with weed is not unheard of and it "has been done," but he couldn't provide cases of adults doping kids on Halloween.

"It's an awareness more than anything else," Schafer said.

Police in the DMV say there are no known cases here. But that doesn't mean officials aren't warning parents to stay alert and check candy bags before kids dive in.

"Children should never eat candy until they get home and the candy is inspected. Also, children should never eat candy if the package is partially open or tampered with," Maryland State Police Spokesman Robert Snyder said. "Parents and children should also be aware of where they are going trick or treating and who they are getting candy from."

