WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Grammys gift bag.
It's the swag that rock stars snag backstage. Each year, that goodie bag gets bigger. This year, the freebies are worth $30,000.
And our Verify research team is giving you a look at what's INSIDE that swag bag.
More than 60 gifts in all -- a cornucopia of skin creams, perfumes and fashion accessories, to be sure.
But among the more unusual items:
- An intravenous infusion of anti-aging nutrients (Mick Jagger, you get TWO.)
- Weight loss supplements (Mick Jagger, you get NONE.)
- A psychic reading over the phone.
- Circus training.
- A rechargeable wireless eye massager.
- A Wi-Fi pet feeder.
- A light therapy diet belt.
- And a handheld steam inhaler. (Cause you can never have enough steam.)
Other freebies sound awfully nice.
- A week at the Golden Door Spa in California, worth nearly $9,000.
- VIP transportation to and from the airports of your choice.
- A custom acoustic guitar.
- $1,900 worth of teeth-whitening and invisible teeth aligners.
- Cocktail-making lessons from some of the country's top bartenders.
- And more make-up and grooming products than you can fit into your bathroom.
So, even if you don't go home with a Grammy, you don't go home empty-handed.
© 2018 WUSA-TV
