WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Grammys gift bag.

It's the swag that rock stars snag backstage. Each year, that goodie bag gets bigger. This year, the freebies are worth $30,000.

And our Verify research team is giving you a look at what's INSIDE that swag bag.

More than 60 gifts in all -- a cornucopia of skin creams, perfumes and fashion accessories, to be sure.

But among the more unusual items:

An intravenous infusion of anti-aging nutrients (Mick Jagger, you get TWO.)

Weight loss supplements (Mick Jagger, you get NONE.)

A psychic reading over the phone.

Circus training.

A rechargeable wireless eye massager.

A Wi-Fi pet feeder.

A light therapy diet belt.

And a handheld steam inhaler. (Cause you can never have enough steam.)

Other freebies sound awfully nice.

A week at the Golden Door Spa in California, worth nearly $9,000.

VIP transportation to and from the airports of your choice.

A custom acoustic guitar.

$1,900 worth of teeth-whitening and invisible teeth aligners.

Cocktail-making lessons from some of the country's top bartenders.

And more make-up and grooming products than you can fit into your bathroom.

So, even if you don't go home with a Grammy, you don't go home empty-handed.

