QUESTION:

Is a 20-year-old Mega Millions winner giving out cash?

ANSWER:

No, this is false.

SOURCES:

Twitter

PROCESS:

A 20-year-old guy from Florida won a $451 million Mega Millions jackpot. Now, new twitter posts say you can get in on some of that cash.

Cha-ching! Sign me up.

This Shane Missler twitter account says if you want $5,000, all you have to do is retweet or like this post.

Well, people loved it. There were more than 150,000, in fact, between likes and retweets.

So eccentric young millionaire or cruel internet hoax? People in the comments couldn't agree, so Verify is here to sort it all out.

Let's look at the account. Ok, name checks out, photo is legit, but what's this suspicious thing?

The account was created on Monday, January 15.

Verify researchers kept digging until we found Shane's actual Twitter. It was created two years ago, well before the windfall.

Top tweet here even mentions all the fake accounts, saying don't be fooled, the only real one is

@TheShaneMissler.

Verify was on to this fake account with phony promises of free cash and so was Twitter.

Earlier on January 17, they shut it down. But, they just keep coming back.

Another other account called "Real Shane Missler" is using the same hoax and racking up the likes.

At least one of the fake tweets we saw asks people to send in their bank account, Paypal or Venmo information to get the loot, which is a major red flag.

© 2018 WUSA-TV