Verify: Winter driving myths

VERIFY MYTH #1:

If you start to skid on the ice, you should steer into it.

ANSWER:

We can verify that is true.

PROCESS:

WUSA9 talked with Hugues Joseph of the A-to-B Driving School.

"If the car is going one direction, try and stay with it so you can kind of have control and turn the car," he said.

Some experts put it another way - look in the direction you want the car to go and steer that way.

VERIFY MYTH #2:

What to do when your car breaks down? Should you stay in it for protection and warmth - or get out and start walking?

ANSWER:

There isn't an affirmed yes or no. If you can, stay in your car and stay safe and warm until help arrives.

PROCESS:

Matthew Stein, the author of "When Disaster Strikes: A Comprehensive Guide for Emergency Planning and Crisis Survival, says it depends.

If you're in a dangerous situation where someone else could hit your car, the answer is yes. Abandon the car and get to a place where you're not in danger.

But that should only happen if you're equipped to walk in the conditions and you're wearing the right clothes to deal with the cold and dark.

VERIFY MYTH #3:

Are four-wheel drive vehicles always the safest?

ANSWER:

We cannot verify the truth in that myth. Four-wheel drive is an asset, not a safety net.

The best advice during bad weather - don't go out if you don't have to.

PROCESS:

According to the experts, four-wheel drive is a serious advantage when it comes to reaching a destination in the snow. But it cannot help stop a car.

Dustin Stec is a Bridgestone AutoCare manager.

He says stopping relies on driving correctly and your tires. He says driver education and safety trump any dependence you might have on your car.

