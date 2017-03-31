A dusk view of the Washington Monument and Memorial Bridge before a fireworks display in Washington, DC from along the shore of the Potomac River July 4, 2011 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Brendan Smialowski, 2011 Getty Images)

VERIFY STATEMENT:

During the State of the District address on Thursday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “the Memorial Bridge, without help, will literally fall into the Potomac River."

ANSWER:

We can verify the mayor's statement is true, but we’re not in imminent danger. The National Park Service has spent $10 Million over the past six years on band-aid fixes and has already implemented a 10 ton load limit to ensure drivers and pedestrians are safe.

SOURCES:

Joaquin McPeek, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Ethan Alpern, National Park Service

PROCESS:

A mayoral spokesperson said she did not intend to scare people with the comment, but it is scary considering 68,000 drivers travel across the bridge every day.

WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves started her day by emailing the mayor’s office. Representatives there referred her to the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

She talked to Joaquin McPeek who said the Mayor’s comment was “a metaphor to highlight the disrepair and much needed restoration of the bridge.”

The Federal Highway Administration conducted a study on the bridge in 2016. A spokesperson referred her to the National Park Service: the leader on all things Memorial Bridge.

Ethan Alpern sent a long email saying in part that "full rehabilitation of Arlington Memorial Bridge is absolutely necessary.” Two-hundred and fifty million dollars worth to be exact.

NPS already has about half of that amount and is working with the city to secure the rest of the funding. Without full funding, they say the bridge would have to shut down to traffic by 2021.

If you want proof? There are pictures of rusted support beams, decayed steel, and crumbling concrete.

But take a deep breath.

"There is time to make the necessary repairs before safety concerns would warrant a full closure of the bridge," said Alpern.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

VERIFY: Did the Democratic Party Photoshop an image on Twitter?

Verify: Is Pres. Trump getting a new, fancier Air Force One?

Verify: Is Trump responsible for 20000 jobs?

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV