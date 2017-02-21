Verify: What do Metro station managers really do?

VERIFY QUESTION:

What do Metro station mangers really do?

We can verify that WUSA9 observed Metro station managers helping riders navigate the stations, helping riders get fare cards and helping riders get situated.

After seeing a tweet from a viewer named Kristi Clough, we reach reached out to her about joining WUSA9's Adam Longo on a shoot to learn more about the job of a Metro station manager.

Kristi and Adam met WMATA Station Manager Paul Gudger at Union Station. He showed them that a station manager's job is about helping people.

To meet with Paul, Kristi and Adam had to go through Metro media relations. Adam decided to visit a few Metro stations at random, with no camera crew.

For two hours, Adam rode the Red and Green lines just to see what was happening in the station manager's booth. At each station he visited, there was at least one manager working in the booth and at Gallery Place, one giving directions to customers to get them situated.

Adam also said that he was in the stations for a couple hours and didn't see any of the station managers sleeping or messing around.

