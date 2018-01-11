VERIFY: What do Medicaid changes mean in Maryland and Virginia?

It's one of the top trending topics today on Twitter: Medicaid. There's a lot of opinion out there, but here at Verify, we're dedicated to just getting you the facts.

It's a complicated topic, so we're going to break it down for you.

The Trump Administration sent a letter out. It explains states will soon have an option to require able-bodied adults on Medicaid to work. No job, no more Medicaid benefits.

Just to give you an idea of what we're talking about, for an adult to qualify he or she would have to make less than $12,000 per year.

But let's just say Maryland or Virginia did consider the idea of making able-bodied adults on Medicaid get a job to keep their benefits.

How many people are we really talking about? Here's how many people were on Medicaid in Maryland and Virginia in 2017: 1,186,260 in Maryland and 1,407,331 in Virginia.

Now take out kids because they wouldn't be effected. Then take out the elderly and disabled, another couple of big groups.

After that, you're just left with about 25% of Medicaid recipients in Virginia and 30% percent in Maryland. But not all those people would be considered able-bodied adults.

You also must take out pregnant women, and states that have decided to leave out people who live in areas with the following: high unemployment, students, volunteers, caretakers with kids or an elderly family member, or people in substance abuse treatments.

WUSA9 researchers verified that Trump's new policy won't impact most Medicaid recipients.

By the way, we contacted the DC Mayor's office, and Mayor Muriel Bowser came out against this Medicaid change and says it won't be considered in the District.

