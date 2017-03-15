Verify: Was Snoop Dogg arrested for making threats against the president?

Snoop Dogg peforms at Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village Featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations on February 25, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF) (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, 2017 Getty Images)

VERIFY QUESTION:

Was Snoop Dogg arrested by the Secret Service for making "violent threats" against the president?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

PROCESS:

President Donald Trump tweeted "can you imagine the outcry if Snoop Dogg - failed career and all - had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

It comes from one of those fake news web sites that describes its own content as "satirical."

The organization's web site, run by what they call a "group of educated, God-fearing Christian conservative patriots" actually has a disclaimer.

It says "all articles should be considered satirical and any and all quotes attributed to actual people compete and total baloney."

So, if you see stories from the Last Line of Defense.org, you may not want to share them.

