Verify: Was Clinton Foundation cargo ship raided at Port of Baltimore?

QUESTION:

Was a Clinton Foundation cargo ship raided at Port of Baltimore?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

SOURCES:

Google

PROCESS:

The name of the boat is called The Chelsea. That's fake.

There's also no record the Clinton Foundation owns a cargo ship, much less one that was shuttling undocumented Syrian refugees and other contraband aboard.

The article claims that BPA Harbormaster Jake Cummings told the story to CNN. There's no such person and CNN didn't do any kind of story about anything remotely close to this.

James White is the executive director of the Maryland Department of Transportations Port Administration. He's the guy in charge of the Port of Baltimore.

