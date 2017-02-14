Verify: Was a Russian spy ship spotted off Delaware Coast?

VERIFY QUESTION:

Was a Russian spy ship spotted off the Delaware coast?

We can verify this story is true.

WUSA9 reached out to the Department of Defense. Lieutenant Colonel Valerie Henderson said "they are aware of the vessel's presence."

She also said "it has not entered U.S. territorial water. We respect freedom of navigation exercised by all nations beyond the territorial sea of a coastal state consistent with international law."

The ship is called AGI, which stands for "Auxiliary, General, Intelligence." It's expected to continue heading north until it gets to a sub base at New London, Connecticut and then it will turn around and head south toward Cuba.

