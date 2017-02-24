Verify: Russian flags with Trump's name at CPAC

VERIFY QUESTION:

How did Russian flags with Trump's name on them end up at CPAC?

ANSWER:

We can verify a group of stealth protestors handed out the flags to people standing and waiting to hear the president speak.

PROCESS:

As President Trump delivers his speech, you can see the crowd that's pretty close and you don't see any flags being waved.

But then, in pictures tweeted by reporter Peter Hanby, towards the back of the room, people were waving those flags during Trump's speech. Then someone who Hanby refers to as a "staffer" is seen collecting them.

WANT TO VERIFY SOMETHING?

Anytime you question one of our stories or anything else you see in print on TV or in your social media feeds, write to us and ask us to verify. You can also reach out on Twitter, Facebook or email us at newstips@wusa9.com.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: Is human trafficking getting worse?

Verify: Did Obama deport more people than any other president?

Verify: What do Metro station managers really do?

(© 2017 WUSA)