Verify: President Donald Trump's promises

TRUMP PROMISE #1:

Donald Trump said he was going to donate his salary.

ANSWER:

He just accepted his second paycheck.

PROCESS:

George Washington said the same thing when he was sworn in in 1789, he wouldn't accept a salary.

However, Article II of the constitution actually makes it mandatory that the President of the United States get paid.

Back in 1789, Congress decided the president should be well compensated to make sure that once they were in office, they wouldn't be likely to be swayed by bribery or corruption.

TRUMP PROMISE #2:

Donald Trump said he wants to drain the swamp of Washington insiders.

ANSWER:

His cabinet is filled with lobbyists, oil magnates and Wall Street executives.

PROCESS:

Thirteen members of the president's cabinet have been confirmed to this point.

There's one oil CEO, two bankers, two generals, a former Texas governor, three former members of Congress, two former sub-cabinet officials, a businesswoman and a doctor.

