Verify: New Celebrity Apprentice ratings

And while we're not focused solely on politics, that's where we land again with president Donald Trump and his comments at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning.

Donald Trump's "Apprentice" TV show and "Celebrity Apprentice" has been on the air since 2004 and the ratings for that first season were enormous, averaging almost 21 million viewers a week. That first one was the most popular season.

Ratings went down steadily, but stayed above 5 million viewers each year until season 10 in 2010.

In 2011, it dipped to 4.7 million viewers.

The numbers went back up for the last four seasons of "Celebrity Apprentice." But right now, they're back below 5 million at 4.9.

So, did the ratings "go down the tubes?" Are they a total disaster?

Answer: They're not the lowest ever, but they are the lowest since 2011.

