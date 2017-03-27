Verify: Is Trump responsible for 20,000 jobs?

(Photo: Getty Images)

VERIFY QUESTION:

Is President Trump responsible for 20,000 jobs?

ANSWER:

While it's true that new jobs are coming to the U.S., we can verify that those plans were all in the works before Trump became president.

PROCESS:

It turns out Charter's plans to add 20,000 jobs have been in the works for nearly two years. It was the result of a merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

And that 25 billion in investments is also part of a commitment the company made before the election.

In June of 2015, Charter CEO told "The Hollywood Reporter" that the company would relocate overseas call center jobs to the U.S. as part of an effort to improve customer service. And that the company would need 20,000 employees. That's the same number President Trump cited on Monday.

The White House issued a press release praising the 20,000 jobs and a brand new call center in McAllen, Texas that would create 600 new American jobs. But those Texas jobs were also in the works before Trump won the presidency.

CEO Rutledge discussed moving call center jobs from overseas to the U.S. in a second quarter earnings call with industry analysts on August 9, 2016.

