Verify: Is this the best Caps team ever?

Daniel Winnik #26 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with Marcus Johansson #90 after scoring his first goal of the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Verizon Center on March 25, 2017 in DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

QUESTION:

Is this year's Washington Capitals team the best team ever?

ANSWER:

Our expert can verify this year's Caps team is just as good as last year's Caps team.

PROCESS:

The Caps have had great teams in years past, including last year.

But the only time they played in the Stanley Cup finals, in 1998, they got swept.

To verify this question, WUSA9's Adam Longo invited in another University of Maryland journalism graduate, Al Galdi, host of the Morning Blitz on ESPN 980.

Galdi sat down with Longo and analyzed the players of this year's Caps team.

