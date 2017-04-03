Verify: Is the reopened NICU safe?

There's new state money for Prince George's Hospital Center, but is it enough? (Photo: Kurt Brooks)

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - Health care workers at Prince George’s Hospital say they've had 19 straight weeks of negative tests. When they opened up in October, they only had eight weeks. They were later forced to shut down the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after more sick babies were infected with the potentially deadly pseudomonas bacteria.

Delores Butler, communications director of the hospital said since the November shut down they have made “significant detailed surveillance and treatment of our water system." She also said, “we have put many steps and safeguards in place to try to prevent any such issues from ever happening again."

DHMH Interim Recommendations by wusa9 on Scribd

Christopher Garrett with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene told WUSA9, the NICU closed voluntarily and reopened after "consultation with and approval by" DHMH and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems.

The hospital also worked closely with the Centers for Disease Control to abide by certain guidelines in order to reopen. The NICU now has a new plan which includes: disinfecting and treating the plumbing, long-term water monitoring, restructuring the staff, and collaborating with the University of Maryland Neonatology team.

All 15 infants who were affected by the cases of pseudomonas in August and November are all fine. No patients are currently admitted in the Level 3 NICU at this current time.

Cover Letter November 18 2016 by wusa9 on Scribd

ANSWER:

We can verify, the NICU is safe.

SOURCES:

Delores Butler, communications director for Prince George's County Hospital

Christopher Garrett with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

