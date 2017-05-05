Verify: Is rape a pre-existing condition?

QUESTION:

Is rape considered a pre-existing condition under the new health care bill?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

SOURCES:

MacArthur Amendment

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

PROCESS:

Researchers went line-by-line through that amendment are pre-existing conditions are not listed anywhere in it.

We went to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services - a government organization that does list the conditions.

Now, that list does not include rape or sexual assault.

But, it does include several conditions that could result from an attack - like sexually transmitted diseases, PTSD, stress disorders and emotional disturbance.

We can verify this is false. But keep in mind - those common side effects from rape could be fall in to that "pre-existing condition" category.

