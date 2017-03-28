Verify: Is Pruitt a climate change denialist?

Scott Pruitt, President Trump's pick for EPA administrator. (Photo: Zach Gibson, AFP/Getty Images)

Is Scoot Pruitt a climate change denialist?

We can verify Pruitt has fought against the existence of climate change more than he's expressed belief in it.

Let's start at Pruitt's confirmation hearing last month.

When he was asked if he agreed with President Trump, who called climate change a hoax on the campaign trail, Pruitt said, "I do not believe climate change is a hoax."

So it would seem that Pruitt is not a climate change denier, but it's never that simple.

In an interview with CNBC three weeks ago, he questioned the impact of carbon dioxide emissions on the environment.

"No, I would not agree it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see," Pruitt said.

In an op-ed last year, Pruitt said the debate over climate change is "...far from settled," claiming scientists are still questioning "...its connection to the actions of mankind."

