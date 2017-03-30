Verify: Is Pres. Trump getting a new, fancier Air Force One?

QUESTION:

Did President Donald Trump order a new luxury version of Air Force One?

ANSWER:

We can verify that's not true.

PROCESS:

A story that's being shared all over the place says "Trump's new Air Force One just rolled out, look what's different."

Basically, the website barfs out a story that President Trump ordered a new luxury version of air force one that looks like the pictures below.

When WUSA9's Adam Longo opened up the website, a banner popped up on the screen that said "is CNN fake news..vote now."

This story is not legit.

If you see this story on Facebook or Twitter linking to usanewsflash.com or freedomdaily.com, we can verify the story is false.

There's no luxury version of this plane waiting in the wings.

Now, the process to order two new Air Force One modified 747's is underway.

President Trump has said he'd like to negotiate the cost down with Boeing.



Whatever happens, the new planes likely wouldn't be delivered until 2023 or 2024.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

VERIFY: Did the Democratic Party Photoshop an image on Twitter?

Verify: Is Trump responsible for 20000 jobs?

Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV