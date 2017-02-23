Verify: Is human trafficking getting worse?

VERIFY QUESTION:

Is human trafficking getting worse?

ANSWER:

We can verify that human trafficking is getting worse.

PROCESS:

We looked at numbers from the nonprofit organization, Polaris, a resource center that gets its numbers from the reports and phone calls coming into the organization.

It produces videos like that are designed to educate and fight what it calls a form of "modern slavery."

Polaris provided this most recent report, from 2016, which found 7,500 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2016.

That's up from 5,526 in the previous year.

WANT TO VERIFY SOMETHING?

Anytime you question one of our stories or anything else you see in print on TV or in your social media feeds, write to us and ask us to verify. You can also reach out on Twitter, Facebook or email us at newstips@wusa9.com.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: What do Metro station managers really do?

Verify: Did President Lincoln really say that?

Verify: Are refugees a source of crime?

(© 2017 WUSA)