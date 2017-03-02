QUESTION:

Is congress going to let people kill hibernating animals?

ANSWER:

We can verify that is true.

PROCESS:

Alaska is ground zero for this controversy.

Under the Obama administration, a law was passed that banned hunters from using certain techniques to kill wolves and bears, like shooting wolves in their dens with their cubs, and luring bears with food.

Now, Congress is trying to revoke that law. That law only applied to federal wildlife refuges.

Alaskan politicians felt this was a big over-reach by the federal government, telling them what they could and could not do on their lands.

One side says the law helps to keep the bear and wolf population sustainable. One side says the law supports good sense and decency. One side feels the law is another bad regulation.

If the Senate approves revoking the law, it will go to the president for his signature.

WANT TO VERIFY SOMETHING?

Anytime you question one of our stories or anything else you see in print on TV or in your social media feeds, write to us and ask us to verify. You can also reach out on Twitter, Facebook or email us at verify@wusa9.com.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: Did top Democrats refuse to stand for Navy SEAL widow?

Verify: Trump's first presidential address to Congress

Verify: Did police burn protesters' tents?

(© 2017 WUSA)