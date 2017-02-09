Verify: Gorsuch's comments about Pres. Trump's judiciary tweets

VERIFYING GORSUCH'S COMMENTS:

Did Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch say President Trump's derogatory tweets about the judiciary were "disheartening and demoralizing"?

ANSWER:

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal met with Gorsuch on Capital Hill on Wednesday. After that meeting, Senator Blumenthal told reporters that Gorsuch said President Trump's derogatory tweets about the judiciary were "disheartening and demoralizing." Trump later insisted those comments were taken out of context.

Former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte, who is helping Gorsuch meet and greet on Capital Hill, confirmed Judge Gorsuch made those comments. A statement released to NBC states that Ayotte also felt Blumenthal had taken the remarks out of context and that the judge wasn't responding directly to Trump's negative tweets.

The truth is we don't know. We weren't in the room. Blumenthal is saying one thing and Ayotte is saying another.

WANT TO VERIFY SOMETHING?

Anytime you question one of our stories or anything else you see in print on TV or in your social media feeds, write to us and ask us to verify. You can also reach out on Twitter, Facebook or email us at newstips@wusa9.com.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: Did Donald Trump change the name of Black History Month?

Verify: Are refugees a source of crime?

Verify: Did Gorsuch create 'Fascism Forever' club at Georgetown Prep?

(© 2017 WUSA)