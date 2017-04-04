Verify: Did Gov. McAuliffe veto a domestic violence bill?

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (Photo: WUSA)

QUESTION:

Did Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe veto bills allowing domestic violence victims to defend themselves?

ANSWER:

We can verify that's not true.

PROCESS:

An article with the headline "Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoes bills allowing domestic violence victims to defend themselves" appeared on

The legislation vetoed by Governor McAuliffe has to do with handguns.

The CBS station in Richmond covered this and that's where WUSA9's Adam Longo found some of the facts.

House Bill 1852 passed the Virginia House and senate back in February. It sets up that someone who has a protective order would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without having to wait 45 days for a permit like everyone else.

Governor McAuliffe did not agree with that and the following is the veto he signed last week:

"This bill perpetuates the dangerous fiction that the victims of domestic violence will be safer by arming themselves...making that situation less safe, not more."



The legislation vetoed bills allowing domestic violence victims to defend themselves with guns. Anyone can still defend themselves against an attack using any means necessary, even if they already have a gun. They just can't skip the mandatory 45 day waiting period to get a concealed handgun permit.



The Virginia legislature will reconvene Wednesday to discuss a possible override of the governor's veto.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: Is the reopened NICU safe?

Verify: Is Pres. Trump getting a new, fancier Air Force One?

Verify: Is Trump responsible for 20000 jobs?

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV