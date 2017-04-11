Verify: Did Trump tweet support for United?

(Photo: Getty Images)

QUESTION:

Did President Donald Trump tweet support for United Airlines after a man was removed from a plane?

ANSWER:

We can verify the tweet is false.

PROCESS:

First, the WUSA9 Verify team went to Donald Trump's Twitter page. The tweet does not appear on his Twitter timeline. We looked back at tweets posted since Sunday evening when the video of the incident first surfaced.

Then we checked the page where ProPublica, an independent news outlet, monitors Trump's deleted tweets.

The verify team noted that if the tweet was real, multiple retweets would be available on Twitter and that is just not the case.

SOURCES:

Donald Trump's Twitter page - @realDonaldTrump

ProPublica, an an independent news outlet that monitors his deleted tweets.

