Verify: Did top Democrats refuse to stand for Navy SEAL widow?

VERIFY QUESTION:

Did top Democrats refuse to stand and clap for Navy SEAL widow who was honored by President Trump as it states in the Daily Wire?

ANSWER:

We can verify that claim is false.

But, it is true that some Democrats did not stand for the entirety of the standing ovation for Mrs. Owens.

PROCESS:

Ben Shapiro, editor of the Daily Wire tweeted "AWFUL: Top Democrats Refuse To Stand, Clap For Navy Seal Widow Honored By Trump" with a link to the story he published.

AWFUL: Top Democrats Refuse To Stand, Clap For Navy SEAL Widow Honored By Trumphttps://t.co/3w5NZebT1g pic.twitter.com/2O3b8OXSxG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2017

First, Shapiro admitted the picture below of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Congressman Keith Ellison, both Democrats, was taken during a different portion of the speech all together.

(Photo: Screen grab)

He put the following update at the bottom of his story:

"For purposes of clarity the lead image on this article has been changed to a screenshot at the contemporaneous time of the two-minute standing ovation for Mrs. Owen. The original image of Wasserman Shultz and Ellison was from a different point in the speech and could have been misleading although the article remains correctly reported."

WUSA9's Adam Longo sat down at his computer and went through Tuesday night's speech to see if the video supports Shapiro's tweet.

