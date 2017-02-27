VERIFY: Did the First Daughter and Russian president cozy up at a party?

VERIFY QUESTION:

Is that really a picture of the First Daughter and the Russian president at a glamorous party?

ANSWER:

We can verify that the photo showing Ivanka Trump and Vladimir Putin is a fake.

PROCESS:

Using Google's reverse image function, we found the photo was actually included in Vogue magazines' gallery of photos from the best parties of 2015.

If you take a closer look, you can see the man in that photo is actually film director Baz Luhrmann, not Vladimir Putin.

