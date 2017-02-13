Verify: Did President Lincoln really say that?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - VERIFYING THE ABE LINCOLN QUOTE:

Did President Lincoln really say the quote that’s mentioned on an Instagram post from President Trump? The quote read “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”

ANSWER:

No, that quote is not from President Lincoln. A quick internet search shows it’s often wrongly attributed to the 16th president. What’s not so easy to verify is where the quote came from. Many sources claim it originated in 1940s ad copy.

Pres. Trump wasn’t the first to post the “faux photo.” The Republican National Committee put it up first and Donald Trump Jr. also posted it.

