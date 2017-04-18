Verify: Did Pres. Trump bully a kid at WH Easter Egg Roll?

US President Donald Trump joins others to write notes to service members during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

VERIFY QUESTION:

Did President Trump bully a kid at the White House Easter Egg Roll then laugh?

ANSWER:

We can verify this claim is false.

SOURCES:

Micah Grimes, NBC Nightly News

PROCESS:

An article with the headline "Trump bullies kid at at Easter Egg Roll then laughs" appeared on IfOnlyNews.com.

First, we went to its homepage. It's not a President Trump fan club website. It's a site with an agenda to make the president look bad.

But here's the twist:

Politico tweeted "Kid asks Trump to sign his hat and then the president tosses it into the crowd...and there's video...watch this."

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017

From the angle of the video tweeted out, it looks like the president took the kids hat, signed it and then tossed it to whoever wanted to catch it.

However, thanks to a second camera angle courtesy of Micah Grimes with NBC Nightly News, the wider shot shows the president walking up, a kid wearing a light blue shirt and khakis hands the president his hat. The president signs the hat, throws it and the same kid catches it.

@politico Appears, in another angle, that he threw it back to the teen who handed it to him. https://t.co/LdEGQR7gvq — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) April 17, 2017

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: False information circulating in Steve Stephens manhunt

Verify: Is Facebook fighting fake news?

Verify: Did a plane empty a toilet tank over a cruise ship?

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV