Verify: Did police burn protesters' tents?

VERIFY QUESTION:

Did police burn the tents of people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock as shown in the photo below?

ANSWER:

We can verify that the photo above is a fake.

PROCESS:

Using a reverse image search, we traced this photo back to a still frame from the HBO production "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee."

That's a movie about Native Americans in the west in the 1860s and 1870s.

