Verify: Did Obama deport more people than any other president?

VERIFY QUESTION:

Did President Obama deport more people than any other president?

ANSWER:

We can verify, it is true that a record number of people were deported when President Obama was in office.

PROCESS:

We got the numbers from the Department of Homeland Security for the year 2015, when President Obama was President.

That year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, removed or returned some 235,000 people. And that was a low year.

In 2013, ICE set a record, with almost 435,000 deportations.

In total, Obama had deported more than 2.5 million undocumented people by 2015. Compare that to the two terms of his predecessor, President George W. Bush, when just over 2 million people were deported.

