Verify: Did Neil Gorsuch found 'Fascism Forever' at Georgetown Prep?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Verify - it's part of our promise that the information we give you is complete and factual.

You're hearing a lot right now from our country's leaders about the media not reporting the truth.

Here at WUSA9, we're committed to the highest standards of journalism and that means checking out those stories you might be seeing and sharing on your social media feeds. As well as the questions you're asking us about those stories.

Marina Streznewski asked if we could verify a story she saw about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch founding a group called "Fascism Forever" when he was a student at Georgetown Prep.

One of the first publications to tackle this issue is "America," The Jesuit Review - an online magazine that provides content related to Catholicism.

That school where Gorsuch was said to have organized the club is the nation's oldest Jesuit school. Georgetown Prep is located in in Bethesda, Md. and has been teaching young men since 1789.

"America" found Gorsuch's senior biography in the yearbook and among the organizations he listed is the "Fascism Forever Club." But those with knowledge of the school back in the 1980s told "America" there was no such club.

A history teacher at the school said the whole thing was a joke, a way to poke fun at the students who teased him about his fierce conservatism.

So it seems that on paper, there was a "Fascism Forever Club," but it never really existed - except as a joke in the minds of high school seniors.

