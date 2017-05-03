Verify: Did CNN refuse to air Trump's campaign ad?

QUESTION:

Did CNN refuse to air Donald Trump's campaign ad?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is true.

SOURCES:

CNN

PROCESS:

CNN issued a statement explaining to everyone why they made the decision.

CNN communications says the company requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says the mainstream media is "fake news." The mainstream media is not fake news and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts.

So it may not stop the people who support President Trump from sharing the video. But, we hope this helps you understand why CNN is refusing to air the spot and it's not because of media bias.

