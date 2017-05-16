Verify: Did American University create a cafe for only non-white students?

QUESTION:

Did American University create a cafe for only non-white students?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

SOURCES:

Kenya Sumner, American University graduate

PROCESS:

One article appeared on collegefix.com with the headline "American University blocks non-whites from cafe designated as sanctuary for non-whites."

Another article appeared on 1776again.com with the headline "American University gives black students extra time on tests and a black only cafe."

When WUSA9's Adam Longo asked Sumner if these claims were true, she responded with "absolutely not." To her knowledge, neither claims are true.

