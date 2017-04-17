Verify: Did a plane empty a toilet tank over a cruise ship?

QUESTION:

Did a plane accidentally empty a toilet tank over a cruise ship, injuring 23 people?

ANSWER:

We can verify this claim is false.

SOURCES:

Google reverse image search

Daily Mail

PROCESS:

An article with the headline "Plane accidentally empties toilet tank over cruise ship, 23 injured" appeared on World News Daily Report website.

The article claims passengers sailing off the coast of Hawaii got pelted by chunks of frozen human waste that was falling from the sky.

By doing a reverse image search with Google of the pictures presented in the article, we were able to determine the alleged frozen doo-doo is actually a picture of giant hail that someone slapped a blue colored filter on.

The guy who supposedly got hurt by the falling frozen doo-doo is actually an Australian profiled in the Daily Mail after dislocating his neck during a soccer match.

If you go to the bottom of the World News Daily Report website, you can see, written in little letters, the following message:

"World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content."

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: False information circulating in Steve Stephens manhunt

Verify: Is Facebook fighting fake news?

Verify: What's up with smart people?

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV