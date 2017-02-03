Verify: Breaking down the numbers of Pres. Trump's immigration order

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9's Garrett Haake breaks down the changing numbers behind the president’s immigration order, and what we now know about how many people its affecting.



We’re now seven days in to an executive order designed to last at least 90 days.



The order bans anyone from seven countries from entering the United States during that 90 day period, with some exceptions determined by Homeland Security.

Syrian refugees are banned from entering indefinitely.



As news of the order spread last weekend, demonstrators swarmed airports across the country to protest, and several organizations and states filed suit to stop the order.



On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters the order had only affected 109 travelers over the weekend. All those, he said, were detained and questioned, but eventually let into the country.

At a court hearing on Friday in Alexandria, we learned the effects of the order have been much bigger overseas.

A lawyer for the Justice Department told a federal judge the order government had temporarily revoked 100,000 visas held by citizens of those seven countries.



But on Friday night, the State Department said that number was wrong. They say its only 60,000 people who’ve had their visas revoked, and they point out anyone already here in the U.S. can stay.



To put things in perspective, State says they granted 11 million visas to the U.S. in 2015.



For what its worth, a White House spokesman said on Friday that they’re using the 60,000 number. No one seems to know where the 100,000 figure came from.



But we should know more soon, possibly as early as next week. That judge in Virginia has ordered the Administration to turn over all the names of anyone turned away or removed from the country because of the order.

