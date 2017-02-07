Verify: Are refugees a source of crime?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Verify - it's a commitment WUSA9 has to complete truth and transparency in our coverage of the day's events.

For this verify, we start with some of the confusion over refugees and what some people say is the increased risk they pose to our safety.



President Trump has repeatedly claimed refugees commit crimes often citing terrorist organizations will use them as a Trojan horse to bring bad guys into the country.



So how true is it that refugees are a source of terrorism and crime?

We went digging and found a recent investigation by McClatchy media that looked at numbers in one state, Idaho, where more than 20,000 refugees from nearly 50 countries have started new lives.

They're among 3.2 million refugees to find new homes across this country.

The research found the following things:

Idaho has had two post-9/11 terrorism-related cases. No one was hurt or killed.

Only one resulted in a conviction, the other acquittal.

Only one involved a refugee, an Uzbekistan national who was admitted to the U.S. in August 2009.



Refugees have been involved in other notable crimes, including domestic violence murders and a sexual assault.

But more often, refugees are victims, not perpetrators.

