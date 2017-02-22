Verify: Answering your questions about Metro

QUESTION FROM VIEWER:

What is the process for a customer to report a station manager that isn't providing top notch customer service to a customer?

ANSWER:

There are two really simple ways to do that or if you want to make a complaint about anything Metro related.

There's a complaint form on the WMATA website. You can also send a tweet to @metrorailinfo and they will respond to you.

WANT TO VERIFY SOMETHING?

Anytime you question one of our stories or anything else you see in print on TV or in your social media feeds, write to us and ask us to verify. You can also reach out on Twitter, Facebook or email us at newstips@wusa9.com.

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: What do Metro station managers really do?

Verify: Did President Lincoln really say that?

Verify: Are refugees a source of crime?

(© 2017 WUSA)