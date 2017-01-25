WUSA
1 dead after crash triggers fire on WB I-70 in Frederick

Multiple vehicles are on fire on westbound I-70 in Frederick. (Video Courtesy: Jaime McKay)

WUSA 11:05 AM. EST January 25, 2017

FREDERICK, Md. (WUSA9) -- At least one person is dead after multiple vehicles caught on fire after a crash on westbound I-70 in Frederick Wednesday morning, Frederick Fire said.  

The crash happened on westbound I-70 at I-270 around 9 a.m. Several vehicles are involved in the crash. 

Officials are asking drivers to stay away from the area. Three dump trucks and a passenger vehicle appear to be involved in the crash.

The investigation is underway. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


