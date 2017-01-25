1 dead after crash triggers fire on WB I-70 in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WUSA9) -- At least one person is dead after multiple vehicles caught on fire after a crash on westbound I-70 in Frederick Wednesday morning, Frederick Fire said.
The crash happened on westbound I-70 at I-270 around 9 a.m. Several vehicles are involved in the crash.
Officials are asking drivers to stay away from the area. Three dump trucks and a passenger vehicle appear to be involved in the crash.
The investigation is underway.
@WTOPtraffic @Your4State 70 wb at 270/15 pic.twitter.com/PeRjup04GW— Jaime McKay (@Jaimemckay1) January 25, 2017
