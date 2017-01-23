Vandalized businesses return after inauguration protests

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sam Komol had just opened the doors for lunch at Sushi AOI on New York Avenue in Northwest, D.C. when he saw a group of Inauguration protesters coming down 12th Street.

They smashed windows at Bobby Van’s restaurant then headed his way.

“In 15 seconds, I locked the door and they were pulling it trying to get in,” he said.

RELATED: Vandalism, fires, & dozens of arrests in DC inauguration protests

He then heard a loud smash and saw vandals had busted one of his windows with a hammer. Thankfully, no customers were sitting by that window.

Limo driver Luis Villarroel escaped the #InagurationDay attack with cuts to his hand. Boss to foot his medical bills @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/rKXy32oTZn — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) January 23, 2017

“I told everyone to sit customers away from the windows because I had a feeling,” he recalled.

The window was boarded up within hours but staff remained on edge for the rest of the day.

“I still get that sinking feeling,” said Muhammad Ashraf of Nationwide Chauffeured Services.

His driver, Luis Villarroel, was attacked while sitting in his limousine Friday.

He had just dropped of someone attending inauguration when a group of protestors smashed through his windows.

He said his driver just managed to get out in time before most of the damage but his hand was cut pretty badly. The limo was then torched.

“Why do they play with people’s lives," wondered Ashraf. “One of those rocks could have hit him in the head.”

DC Police arrested 217 protestors. If convicted of felony rioting, they could face up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $25,000.

RELATED: Some Trump protesters to face rioting charges

(© 2017 WUSA)