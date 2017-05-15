Va. veterans are taking care of their own

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Extended interview with Tarra Simmons
-
AMBER Alert released for Chloe Johnson, her mother still missing
-
Verify: Was Clinton Foundation cargo ship raided at Port of Baltimore?
-
Man reportedly carrying human head stabs employee at Estacada store
-
Amber Alert still active for Va. woman, baby
-
Man who killed 5 skipped sentencing
-
Women battalion chief on changing Fairfax Fire culture
More Stories
-
Five Metro stations about to close for a monthMay 15, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
Va. Elks Lodges help homeless veterans get back on…May 15, 2017, 6:53 a.m.
-
REPORT: Pres. Trump gave ‘highly classified'…May 15, 2017, 6:16 p.m.