Va. Senator Dick Black who met with Assad now defends Syrian President

Never shy of speaking his mind or shocking his critics, Loudoun County Senator Dick Black (R), is blasting U.S. airstrikes against Syrian and defending Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Black is also criticizing President Trump said the missile strikes were in retaliation for Assad's chemical attack on innocent civilians, including women and children.

Scores of people were killed and hundreds were sickened. Some victims were taken to Turkey where Turkish Health Ministry officials said the banned nerve agent sarin was found on three bodies during autopsies.

Black drew criticism in April of 2017 for traveling to Syria and meeting with Assad.

Now, he's coming to Assad's defense. Black doesn't think Assad is behind the chemical attack on civilians.

"If you look at it, there is absolutely no motive for President Assad to launch a gas attack...he was winning the war on all fronts why would he launch a gas attack against women and children that he knows is going to outrage the entire world?" said Black.

He says he thinks the deadly chemical came from one of the terrorist organizations fighting Syria.

RELATED STORIES:

Questions answered about US attack on Syria

#DearSyria blows up on social media after missile attacks

US launches strike on Syrian military airfield. Here's what we know

© 2017 WUSA-TV