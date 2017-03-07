Va. officer surprises woman, buys new rosary after robbery

MOUNT VERNON, VA (WUSA9) - A Virginia police officer surprised a 69-year-old woman after her purse was stolen with her rosary inside.

On Feb. 21, a man stole her purse out of her passenger's seat as the woman was getting into her car.

She informed police that her purse contained usual items, as well as her rosary.

That following Saturday, she received a surprise visit from PFC Matthew Pleva who responded to the initial report of her stolen purse.

Pleva stopped by to give the woman a new rosary. When he handed her the rosary, he said, "you can’t go to Mass tomorrow without a rosary."

Thank you PFC Pleva for the kind gesture!

