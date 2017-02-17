Va. teacher charged with sexual battery of 2 students

Jose Estrada

FALLS CHURCH, VA (WUSA9) - A teacher from Falls Church, Va. was charged with aggravated sexual assault of two students on Friday, according to Falls Church City Public Schools.

Jose Estrada is a math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. Officials say he was removed from the classroom and places on leave.

The FCCPS released the following statement on Friday:

"Falls Church City Public Schools has been notified that a Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School teacher, Jose Estrada, was arrested today for aggravated sexual battery of two students.

As soon as allegations were brought to our attention on January 17th, Falls Church City Police and Child Protective Services were immediately notified by FCCPS, and the teacher removed from the classroom and placed on leave. This action enabled FCCPS to ensure the safety of its students while also reserving judgment on the employee. As a result, at the time of the arrest, the employee was not at the school nor in contact with students. Falls Church City Public Schools has been fully cooperating with the Police and CPS, and will continue to do so as their investigations continue.

FCCPS is committed to supporting the students and families involved - as well as all of its students and staff members. At the same time, we want to ensure the privacy of any students involved. Student Services staff will be available at Mary Ellen Henderson throughout the day for students and staff today, and on February 21, 2017 when school resumes.

If you or any students have additional information relevant to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Falls Church City Police at 703-248-5327 (TTY 711). As this matter is still under investigation, no further details can be provided."

(© 2017 WUSA)