Va. man run over after having medical emergency

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - A 61-year-old man was run over Sunday night after police say he had a medical emergency while walking across a roadway in Upper Marlboro, Md.
Police say troopers found a pedestrian laying in the middle of a roadway at an intersection of Westphalia Road. Police determined that the man was ran over by an unknown car after having a medical emergency.
The victim, Donald Durent Easter of South Chesterfield, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
