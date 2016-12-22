Va. man charged for supporting Islamic State

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A Virginia man was arrested and charged with supporting the Islamic State.

The FBI arrested 26-year-old Lionel Williams in Suffolk on Wednesday, believing he was preparing to stage an attack in the Commonwealth.

On Facebook, the Arlington-born Williams went by the name Harun Ash-Shababi. He posted constantly about jihad.

Those posts, and his decision to buy an AK-47 online the day after the San Bernardino attacks last year led someone in his orbit to warn the FBI, who started watching him.



The FBI says it began monitoring Williams’ social media in March, around the time he posted his allegiance to the Islamic State, or “Dawlah” in Arabic.



By April, undercover agents had him talking to them about his dreams of jihad.



“I can’t wait for the day that the black flag of Islam exists all over Maryland, D.C., Virginia and Chicago” he told an agent in May.



The FBI used aerial surveillance to watch Williams conduct target practice outside his southern Virginia farmhouse, something that never aroused the suspicion of his neighbors.



"He’d just go out and practice like I figure, like my husband," said neighbor Irene Stewart. "My husband has guns. When you have a gun you want to shoot it. We didn’t think anything of it."



The bureau watched and waited as Williams tried to send $250 dollars to people he thought were ISIS fighters to buy ammunition.



But last week, something changed. Williams told agents he had found a wife, and now was ready to martyr himself, dying while attacking a “hard target," likely police or military, locally.



On Wednesday afternoon, agents swarmed the farmhouse and arrested Williams while neighbors watched.



"He’s just a good man and I’m really sorry to see him go that way," said Stewart.



After brief court appearance on Thursday, US Marshals escorted Williams back to jail.

Williams becomes at least the 112th person to be charged with an ISIS-related crime in the United States.

According to the George Washington University program on extremism, he is at least the 11th Virginian to face such charges.