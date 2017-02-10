Va. high school students walk out to protest travel ban

LOUDOUN CO., VA (WUSA9) - Students from several Loudoun County High schools walked out of class Friday protesting President Trump's travel ban.

At Broad Run High School, at least 85 students demonstrated in front of the school.

Student Rida Ali organized the walk out.

"I organized it because I wanted to show how much color immigrants being to America and how empty our classrooms and schools are without immigration," said Ali.

Another student said, "The land of the free should be the land of the free for everyone."

School administrators said the students will likely get one detention each for leaving school early.

The U.S. Justice Department has responded to a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump travel ban, saying it "is reviewing the decision and considering its options."



It's the first day on the job for new Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was sworn in at the White House earlier Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence.

