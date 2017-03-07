Va. health teacher charged with drug possession at school

PRINCE WILLIAM, VA (WUSA9) - A middle school health teacher was charged with a felony on school grounds Thursday, police said.

Joseph Burgess, 45, was charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic after police found prescription drugs that an individual is not able to legally possess.

Around 11:24 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the school a faculty member called 911 to report that Burgess appeared to be impaired.

Tuesday, Prince William County police said Burgess was not allegedly under the influence of alcohol, but intoxicated by another substance. The narcotics charge is a class five felony in Virginia.

Burgess is also charged with being intoxicated in public.

Burgess has an appearance in Prince William General District Court now set for May 9.

