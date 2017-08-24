WUSA
Va. health inspector facing charges after allegedly assaulting lifeguard

WUSA 4:33 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A Fairfax County health inspector is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old lifeguard in the Alexandria, Va. area on Thursday. 

A warrant was issued for Jonatan Fiseha, 23, of Dumfries, Va. for charges of assault and battery. 

Police say Fiseha was at a pool located in the 6000 block of Edgeware Lane for an inspection when police say he inappropriately touched a female lifeguard on the buttocks. 

Fiseha was employed at the Fairfax County Health Department for three months. Police say he has been put on administrative duties during the investigation. 

