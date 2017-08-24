Va. health inspector facing charges after allegedly assaulting lifeguard

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A Fairfax County health inspector is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old lifeguard in the Alexandria, Va. area on Thursday.
A warrant was issued for Jonatan Fiseha, 23, of Dumfries, Va. for charges of assault and battery.
Police say Fiseha was at a pool located in the 6000 block of Edgeware Lane for an inspection when police say he inappropriately touched a female lifeguard on the buttocks.
Fiseha was employed at the Fairfax County Health Department for three months. Police say he has been put on administrative duties during the investigation.
Breaking:@fairfaxcounty health inspector investigated for alleged sexual assault of young female lifeguard in condo complex bathrooms @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/f1HsSFKLHd— Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) August 24, 2017
